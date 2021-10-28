Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Onyema Commends CIS For Developing Sound Professionals For The Capital Market And The Entire Economy.

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers held its 25th Annual Conference on Thursday, 28 October 2021 with the theme “Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Development and Sustainable Growth,” where 321 new Associates and 40 Fellows were inducted into the Institute.
Present at the event in Lagos to deliver opening remarks was the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON. He congratulated the Institute saying, “I commend the efforts of the members and Executives of the Institute for implementing your role of developing sound professionals for the capital market and the entire economy over the years”
Onyema remarked that the milestone event was aimed at inspiring and enhancing innovation and creativity in business for the benefit of not only the members of the great Institute, but all stakeholders in the capital market ecosystem. He noted that NGX Group shared rich history and similar commitment with the Institute saying, “At NGX Group, we are more committed than ever to supporting efforts aimed at stimulating economic growth and sustainability by providing platforms for businesses and individuals to raise capital through innovation, diversified products and services, and enabling regulatory environment which will in turn unlock value for stakeholders. Our activities are designed to improve the state of the Nigerian, and indeed African, economy”.
In his welcome address, the President and Chairman of Council (CIS), Olatunde Amolegbe explained that activities such as National Workshops and Conferences were ultimately aimed at sustaining the Institute’s advocacy role. Amolegbe noted both the Institute’s National Workshop held in Abuja In August this year and the current Conference were geared towards economic development.
“The Annual Conference is slightly different in concept from the National Workshop, because it is primarily a family event. However, the two events are strategically similar, because of their focus on economic and capital market advocacy, with the intention of ultimately achieving significantly increased economic activity nationwide using a strong, inclusive and efficient capital market as an essential tool.”, Amolegbe said.
The Chairman, House Committee on Capital Market, Honourable Babangida Ibrahim in his goodwill message assured the Institute of continuous support of the government in ensuring that the capital market attracts more participants across different levels. While the Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki explained that there was a nexus between the development of a country’s capital market and the economy as reflected in the percentage of market capitalization to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of developed economies.