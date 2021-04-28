Grey Matter Enterprise Ltd.: BaFin Orders The Cessation Of Cross-Border Proprietary Trading

In a notice dated 11 March 2021, effected on 7 April 2021 by public notice, BaFin ordered Grey Matter Enterprise Ltd., to cease cross-border proprietary trading immediately.
On its trading platforms, especially www.solidinvest.co the company offers German customers financial contracts for difference (CFDs) based on underlying assets such as Forex, indices and commodities.
The administrative order is immediately effective and enforceable though it may still be subject to judicial review
Additional information
Online trading platforms: BaFin warns against unlicensed providers