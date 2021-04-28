 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Grey Matter Enterprise Ltd.: BaFin Orders The Cessation Of Cross-Border Proprietary Trading

Date 28/04/2021

In a notice dated 11 March 2021, effected on 7 April 2021 by public notice, BaFin ordered Grey Matter Enterprise Ltd., to cease cross-border proprietary trading immediately.


On its trading platforms, especially www.solidinvest.co the company offers German customers financial contracts for difference (CFDs) based on underlying assets such as Forex, indices and commodities.

The administrative order is immediately effective and enforceable though it may still be subject to judicial review

Additional information

On­line trad­ing plat­forms: BaFin warns against un­li­censed providers