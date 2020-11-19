Gresham Technologies Welcomes Data-Xchange To Global Partner Ecosystem, Extending Presence In SSA Region

Leading global fintech Gresham Technologies Plc (Gresham) has announced that consultancy firm Data-Xchange Technologies (Pty) Ltd (Data-Xchange) will become a full distribution partner for Gresham in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), as the region looks to move away from legacy technology systems towards sustainable automation in this digital era.
Data-Xchange is a specialist consultancy firm that provides process automation services for the financial services industry, enabling its clients to address operational risk, compliance and control challenges. The Gresham philosophy and next generation technologies will provide Data-Xchange with a new suite of products to fulfil their customers strategic requirements.
Ross Thompson, Managing Director, Data-Xchange, said: “This region is no stranger to regulation and the need to control and process all types of data sets. For example, the introduction of the Risk Based Approach (RBA) model of compliance control implementation has created a drive to ensure technology can match the stringent requirements of this policy. And this is just the beginning. Institutions are accountable for demonstrating they have full control over their data – with no exceptions. The partnership will mean our customers will have access to next-gen products that can replace their aging legacy solutions that are unable to fulfil this requirement.”
Mark Bolton, Head of Sales, International, Gresham added: “Data-Xchange has already got a strong reputation, expert knowledge and an established footprint in the region, with many of the largest pan-African banks trusting the business to implement only the best technology. Gresham is the only firm that can deliver full end-to-end data integrity validation across multiple asset classes and lines of business and already helps many global tier 1 firms to satisfy their regulatory responsibilities. Through this partnership, Data-Xchange customers will now be able to benefit from this technology. We are excited to extend into this market as we continue to search for opportunities across the globe.”