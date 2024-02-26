Gresham Technologies Reports Strong North American Growth With New Client Wins And Senior Business Hire - Gresham Technologies Cements North American Footprint With $1.5M New Business Contract And Control Product Upsell From A Tier One US Investment Bank; Appointment Of New Senior Sales Director From EZOPS To Bolster US Focus

Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham), a leading global fintech company specializing in real-time data integrity and control solutions, is pleased to confirm progress with its North American business which has made a particularly strong contribution to the Group during FY23, as announced in a recent trading update. This follows continued success with new customer wins as well as upsell and cross-sell into the existing installed base, including a recent expanded deal with a Tier-One global investment bank. The Group also confirmed [last week] a new five-year contract valued at $1.5 million to support the US operations of a leading cash management business.

In catering to Gresham’s strong North American business pipeline, Daniel Witham has been appointed a Senior Sales Director as the company invests in response to strong demand in the market for its data and reconciliation offerings.

Commenting on the announcement, Ian Manocha, CEO, said: “Gresham’s win in the US of yet another tier one investment bank is a reflection of Gresham’s reputation as the data reconciliation vendor of choice for major financial institutions. Winning mainstream clients, together with Dan’s appointment, will allow Gresham to continue to serve the North American banking and capital markets industry, drive market efficiencies, support regulatory initiatives, and improve the management of risk.”

Daniel Witham, former EZOPS Business Development Director for North America will be responsible at Gresham for building key relationships with the financial services sector. Prior to joining Gresham, Daniel held roles at FIS and Bloomberg. Speaking on his appointment to Senior Sales Director for North America at Gresham Technologies, Daniel Witham, said: “The US market is one with massive potential as the home of some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Gresham’s products like Clareti, which focus on reconciliation solutions to automate, validate, and reconcile transaction data, and workflows are key for those institutions.”

Gresham has been rapidly growing its North American foothold following the acquisition of Electra in June 2021. The business now supports over 150 customers in North America including leading asset managers, hedge funds, banks, and financial trading firms. Gresham is playing a key role in providing its clients with data aggregation and reconciliation solutions to help US-based financial services companies navigate the evolving regulatory landscape amid the rollout of T+1 settlement cycles in North American markets.

Gresham’s growth represents a successful breakthrough in the US financial landscape by a UK fintech. Now employing a team of nearly 70 people with offices in New York and Florida, the company’s North American business now accounts for approximately two-thirds of total global revenues.