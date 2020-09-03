Gresham Technologies Continues Its Focus On International Growth With Senior European Sales Appointment

Global fintech firm, Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham), has appointed Vincent Him as Sales Director, Europe to grow the firm’s global footprint.
Him will be the driving force behind Gresham’s growth strategy across Europe following impressive H1 2020 results, in which the firm announced an 18% increase in Clareti Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) to £10.7m and a significant new Clareti tier 1 bank win.
Previously holding Senior Sales positions at SmartStream and Duco, Vincent brings almost 25 years’ experience across the post-trade reconciliations industry to the role.
At Gresham, Vincent will be responsible for growing existing customer partnerships and winning new transformation opportunities among banks, asset managers and capital markets firms across the entire Clareti suite of products and services, enabling users to validate, reconcile and report complex data in real-time.
Aligned with Gresham’s global growth plans, this senior hire is the latest move from the firm following its acquisition of Inforalgo, a Gresham Technologies company, in July 2020 to expand its end-to-end regulatory reporting capabilities.
Vincent Him, Sales Director, Europe, comments:
“Against a backdrop of rising market uncertainty and an ever-changing regulatory landscape, the need for data quality and integrity among multinational tier one banks, as well as smaller industry players, becomes increasingly important. The combined strength of Gresham’s customer base and best in class cloud technology makes this one of the most exciting challenges I have had so far in my career.”
Spencer Black, Head of Sales, UK & Europe, adds:
“To have Vincent onboard reinforces the strength of our senior sales team. His market expertise means he can quickly identify and solve data challenges for financial institutions, bringing continued growth of the Clareti platform across a number of core European markets, for both existing and future clients.”