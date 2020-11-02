Gresham Technologies Continues APAC Expansion With Strategic Hire In The Region

Leading global fintech Gresham Technologies Plc (Gresham) has appointed Joel Jerome as Director of Sales, APAC to grow the firm’s regional footprint.
Globally, heightened market volatility, digital transformation and increased regulatory scrutiny are demanding better reconciliation and reporting of all data types. Jerome’s appointment in Singapore is an extension of Gresham’s commitment to meeting these challenges for existing and future customers across the APAC region. He will be responsible for driving Gresham’s commercial strategy and enabling legacy technology replacement and data migration projects.
With the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) set to implement new reporting requirements for OTC derivatives in October 2021, many market participants with business in the financial hub are seeking innovative ways to meet their data integrity, quality and control needs in advance of the deadline.
The appointment is the latest in a series of global senior sales hires from Gresham as it continues to execute on its international growth strategy and expansion of end-to-end regulatory reporting capabilities following the acquisition of Inforalgo in July 2020.
On his recent appointment, Joel comments: “This is truly a diverse region and it’s firms are desperate for support in ensuring accurate and reliable data for both their business and the regulator. Working with an agile fintech like Gresham that understands the needs and nuances within the business and the landscape means we can deliver this to our clients via cloud technology and on all scales.”
Mark Bolton, Head of Sales, International at Gresham, added: “Many firms are increasingly looking at data as a critical asset and putting a strategy together on how to use it effectively across the business. Joel’s appointment is a crucial step in our ability to meet this demand across the APAC region following recent Clareti successes in the UK and Europe.”
Joel joins Gresham with eighteen years of experience leading treasury and capital markets digital transformation projects at global financial technology firms including Finastra, OpenLink and ITC Infotech.