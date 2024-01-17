Gresham Technologies Appoints Former AutoRek And Banco Santander Technology Lead, Andrew Elmore As CTO

Gresham Technologies, a leading global fintech company specialising in real-time data integrity and control solutions, has announced today the appointment of Andrew Elmore as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In a boost to the company’s C-suite leadership team, the company is pleased to announce that Neil Vernon, the current CTO, will transition into a newly created role as Chief Product and Innovation Officer.

Andrew Elmore joins Gresham Technologies from AutoRek, where he has over two decades of experience in the financial technology industry, bringing a wealth of expertise in software development, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. His appointment as CTO underscores Gresham's commitment to deliver transformative data and technology solutions for the finance industry. Prior to his most recent CTO role at AutoRek, Andrew held senior technology positions at Banco Santander and SmartStream.

In his new role as CTO, Andrew Elmore will lead the company's technology strategy and software engineering, and spearhead new investment to further accelerate client adoption of cloud, AI & ML solutions in line with Gresham’s vision for real-time enablement and no-touch automation of post-trade operations. Andrew brings fresh visionary leadership and a commitment to excellence aligning seamlessly with Gresham Technologies' mission to remain the go-partner for data confidence.

Commenting on his new role, Andrew Elmore, said: "I am thrilled to join Gresham as CTO at this pivotal juncture in the company’s global expansion and strategic direction. The company's commitment to technology-led excellence is impressive, and I look forward to leading our talented technology, cloud, and engineering teams as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech space. Together, we will build on Gresham's incredible reputation in providing unparalleled data-led solutions that empower financial institutions."

Concurrently, Neil Vernon, the outgoing CTO, will be taking on the newly created role of Chief Product and Innovation Officer. In this capacity, Neil will focus on driving product innovation and fostering a culture of continuous improvement across the business. His extensive experience, client expertise, and deep understanding of the industry position him perfectly to lead the company's efforts in developing ground-breaking products across the over 30 markets Gresham is operational in across North America, Europe, and APAC that address the evolving needs of the financial services data landscape.

Neil Vernon added, "I am excited to take on the role of Chief Product and Innovation Officer, where I will have the opportunity to focus on the next generation of product solutions at the forefront of AI and ML. Gresham’s cutting edge technology-solutions will enable companies to leverage the full potential of AI and other emerging technologies in a move that will contribute massively to the workings and efficiencies of the global capital markets. Gresham has a strong tradition of delivering high-quality solutions, and I am eager to contribute to the next phase of our product development journey."

"Today’s appointments come at a pivotal time in the company’s global growth journey as highlighted in our recent trading update," said Ian Manocha, CEO at Gresham. "This strategic move reinforces our commitment to innovation and ensures that we have the right leadership in place to pioneer new solutions in the reconciliation market. Andrew and Neil’s deep expertise and market insights provide Gresham with an unrivalled team to supercharge growth opportunities for our client base, as we futureproof the reconciliation market to be adept in leveraging new technological advancements in AI and automation."

To learn more about Gresham, visit www.greshamtech.com