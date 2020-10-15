Gresham Technologies Appoints FinTech Industry Pioneers To Join Board

Gresham Technologies Plc (Gresham), the leading global fintech that specialises in providing real-time solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration and payments and cash management, has appointed Jenny Knott and Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer as Non-Executive Directors.
The appointments bring a wealth of banking and financial technology experience to the Board and follow the recent news of a Clareti Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) increase of 18% to £10.7m and a significant new Tier 1 bank win during H1 2020.
Named one of the top 100 influencers by Financial Technologist in 2018, Knott is the co-founder of FinTech Strategic Advisors, where she has worked extensively with fintech start-ups to support their scale and success. Her investment banking roles as CEO, COO and Finance Director give her first-hand experience of working on many of the challenges that Gresham address for their customers.
Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer is a Global Fintech 50 Influencer with deep expertise in the Fintech and RegTech sectors. Her extensive career includes spearheading regulatory and market strategy for Treasury and Trade Solutions at Citi, advising the European Banking Federation on Securities Services and Payments and serving as a NED of the London Stock Exchange. Wandhöfer’s footing at the nexus of finance, technology, and regulation puts her in the ideal position to cement Gresham’s role in the new digital and fintech ecosystem.
Peter Simmonds, Chairman at Gresham, commented: “We are delighted to have Jenny and Ruth join the Board. They bring deep experience in global banking and financial technology to the Company at an exciting time as we look to accelerate the Clareti business and further monetise the wealth of IP that the Company has developed and acquired in recent years.”
On her recent appointment, Jenny Knott comments: “This is an exciting time to join Gresham’s board. In an increasingly digital landscape, it is essential that financial firms not only have full confidence in the quality and accuracy of their data but are able to manage and use it effectively across the business. Gresham are well-placed to lead the innovation that this requires and solve the data challenges businesses face, today and tomorrow.”
Ruth Wandhöfer adds: “I am delighted to be joining Gresham’s board, a business that plays a fundamental role in supporting financial institutions and corporates when it comes to data, compliance and overall efficiency. I look forward to working with a great team and helping shape the next chapter of growth.”