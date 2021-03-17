Gresham Strengthens UK And European Team With Harvey Colborne Appointment - New Senior Hire Continues Gresham’s Investment And Vision To Bring Digital Integrity, Agility, And Confidence To Financial Markets

Leading global fintech Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham) that specialises in providing solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management, today announced that it has appointed Harvey Colborne to lead business development and sales across the UK and Ireland.
Colborne brings extensive knowledge and experience of both the buy and sell-side, specialising in post-trade and data technology following a successful career with roles at JPMorgan, Schroders, and BNY Mellon, as well as large technology providers such as Interactive Data and IHS Markit, where he was Sales Director, Corporate Actions, EMEA, and Global Relationship Manager, respectively.
On his appointment, Harvey said: “I’m excited to be part of Gresham at such an important stage in its development and to be working closely with the innovators and architects behind the industry’s leading cloud-first, data control platform”.
Spencer Black, Head of Sales, UK & Europe, added: “We are seeing exponential growth and demand for our Clareti Connect and Clareti Control Solutions as firms place data accuracy, control and connectivity at the very top of their business transformation agenda. With over 20 years of experience helping financial institutions build competitive advantage and proven success in driving growth, Harvey is the right person to help us continue our journey and gain even greater market share in the UK and Ireland.”
This appointment comes at a time of sustained growth for Gresham, who reported a strong 2020 performance thanks to notable new logo wins including Santander UK and the expansion of its regulatory reporting capabilities through the acquisition of Inforalgo. Last week, the firm announced that a fast-growing Luxembourg-based financial group has selected the Clareti platform to connect, control and ensure the integrity of its data and processing, as it deploys its next generation of digital banking solutions for the asset management and corporate sectors.