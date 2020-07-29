Gresham Announces Acquisition Of Inforalgo To Expand Regulatory Reporting Capabilities - The Cloud-Based Technology Will Allow Customers To Further Optimise Data And Trading Efficiencies

Gresham Technologies (Gresham), the leading fintech in reconciliations, banking integration and cash management solutions, has today announced the acquisition of Capital Markets data automation specialist, Inforalgo Information Technology Ltd (Inforalgo).
Inforalgo offers flexible, cloud-hosted, straight-through-processing (STP) solutions and intelligent automation technologies for financial institutions. Inforalgo customers include major banks, asset managers, market participants and market access providers across global financial markets. The Inforalgo service enables customers to benefit from having their complex real-time connectivity delivered as a flexible automated service so they can invest more time in growing their businesses.
The acquisition of Inforalgo extends Gresham’s Clareti portfolio of cloud services with over 80 adaptors enabling rapid integration to exchanges, ECN’s and multi-lateral trading facilities, and regulatory reporting venues alongside existing Clareti bank integration and financial messaging capabilities.
Inforalgo solutions are already used by firms to navigate complex regulatory reporting requirements, such as FINRA TRACE, Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) and MiFID. Integration of the Inforalgo service with Gresham’s Clareti Transaction Control offering will enable firms to benefit from complete end-to-end control of their reporting including data ingestion and transformation, reconciliation, validation, real-time submission and sophisticated exception management capabilities.
Ian Manocha, Gresham CEO, commented:
“The Clareti platform is established as the industry leading offering for the control of non-standardised data in financial markets. This acquisition fits with our strategy of extending the range of connectivity, reconciliation and control services available to our customers. Against the current backdrop of market uncertainty, the whole industry is calling out for more flexible, service-based approaches to regulatory reporting in order to bring down the costs and better manage complexity.
“We are delighted to welcome the Inforalgo team, customers and partners to Gresham and excited about taking our combined services to the global market.”
Phil Flood, Chief Commercial Officer, Inforalgo, notes:
“Financial markets are experiencing rising levels of regulatory reporting as well as demands to increase the speed of reporting itself. Operating manual processes in such a digital world makes no sense – you need a clear picture of trading activity and performance in real-time to fully understand all data points and spot risks and opportunities.
“Inforalgo sits at the heart of the capital markets ecosystem and is known for its specialised expertise in intelligent automation, straight through processing and regulatory reporting technology. Joining Gresham creates significant opportunities for growth and for our customers to access the full scale, reach and capabilities of the Clareti platform.”