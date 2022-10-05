Grant Vingoe, CEO Of The Ontario Securities Commission To Address The Economic Club Of Canada

Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), will give remarks at the Economic Club of Canada Toronto on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. EST.

Mr. Vingoe will address why regulatory oversight of the crypto industry is critical for our capital markets. He will also outline the approach to bring the crypto industry into the OSC’s regulatory regime, and why these actions are necessary to protect both investors and the integrity of our capital markets.

After his remarks, Mr. Vingoe will take audience questions in a session moderated by Temur Durrani, Technology Reporter with The Globe and Mail.

To register to attend this event, please visit the Economic Club of Canada website here and send an email confirming your attendance to media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.