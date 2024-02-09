GPW WATS Test Version Launched And Available To Clients

A test version of the new trading system GPW WATS at the Equinix data centre has been launched and is available to clients

GPW WATS is a solution based on state-of-the-art technology. It relies on the RUST programming language which ensures speed, stability and security. It is used in key components by software market giants such as Microsoft, Google, AWS.

The highest quality of the new trading system and its high performance are confirmed by tests carried out in cooperation with the Warsaw University of Technology. More than a dozen predefined business scenarios have been tested, covering orders placed using the FIX 5.0SP2 protocol and a proprietary binary protocol.

GPW has connected six clients to the EUAT WATS platform located in the Equinix data centre. These include clients whose servers are located in close proximity to GPW WATS in Equinix server rooms. As a result, they can develop their own systems, taking full advantage of the performance, operational and functional parameters provided by GPW WATS.

All of this puts the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s proprietary system at the absolute forefront of the most modern solutions of its class in the world.

