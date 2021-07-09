GPW: Three Seas Summit And Business Forum In Sofia

- The Three Seas Summit and Business Forum took place in Sofia, Bulgaria on 8-9 July 2021
- Marek Dietl, President of GPW Management Board, was a member of the official delegation accompanying President of Poland Andrzej Duda
- GPW President took part in the panel discussion “Innovation” at the Sofia summit
Marek Dietl, President of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), was a member of the official delegation which took part in the Three Seas Summit and Business Forum in Sofia, Bulgaria on 8-9 July 2021. The Polish delegation was led by President of Poland Andrzej Duda.
On 8 July, Marek Dietl took part in a panel discussion dedicated to innovation, moderated by Filip Genova, Managing Director, Sophia Lab. The other panel participants included Manyu Moravenov, CEO of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, and Vladimir Danailov, Executive Director, Member of the Management Board of the Fund of funds FMFIB, the biggest venture capital fund of funds in Bulgaria. The main theme was how to combine innovation ecosystems in the Three Seas Region, establish collaboration in local research and development initiatives, and provide institutional support for joint innovative projects. The speakers agreed that the countries of the region would greatly benefit from co-ordinated collaboration and use of their assets including investment vehicles, R&D centres, and human capital.
“The Three Seas Region is a realistic economic project. On the capital market, it brings specific initiatives, including the Three Seas Stock Exchanges Index CEEPlus. As the index is dedicated to global players, in particular Asian investors, companies join the index depending on liquidity. I hope the index will soon include a company listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange,” said GPW President Marek Dietl during the discussion. “As the biggest Three Seas stock exchange by turnover, we are working to develop technologies and provide IT solutions to smaller stock exchanges. The joint regional index and promotion combined with efficient IT systems will help to attract global investors to the Three Seas Region and the local stock exchanges,” added Mr Dietl.
“Our exchanges have been collaborating for many years. We are engaged in multiple initiatives with exchanges in the neighbouring countries. The challenges faced by our region include gaps between its markets. Bigger exchanges with solid infrastructure and technology ought to share their experience and expertise with smaller exchanges which have a big growth potential,” said Manyu Moravenov, President of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.
For a recording of the panel discussion, watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LtzvQv5Btw (from 2:25 to 2:50).