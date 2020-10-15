GPW Presents An Award In The Social Report Competition Of The Responsible Business Forum

- GPW has presented an award for the fifth time in the Social Report competition of the Responsible Business Forum
- GPW’s award for the best integrated report of a public company goes to BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.
- The objective of the Social Report project is to promote organisations which publish information concerning sustainable development, environmental protection and social engagement
- Thirty participants of the competition are companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
The Social Report awards have been presented online on 15 October 2020. The initiative was founded and has been hosted for years by the Responsible Business Forum (FOB).
The main objective of the project is to promote those organisations which share details of their activities concerning corporate social responsibility, sustainable development, environmental protection and social engagement through presentations in their reports.
Award winners are selected by a panel comprised of experts in economics, human rights, social issues, and CSR representing the academia, social and non-governmental organisations, and the public administration.
The Warsaw Stock Exchange is a partner to the FOB initiative for the eighth time and an award founder for the fifth time. Fifty-six companies were competing in this year’s edition of the Social Report project, including 30 companies listed on GPW.
This year, GPW’s award goes to BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. for its Green Change Bank report. Listed on GPW since 2011, Bank BNP Paribas has participated in mWIG40 for a year. Its market capitalisation stands at PLN 5,616.66 million.
“BNP Paribas Bank Polska has participated in mWIG40 since September 2019 and in WIG-ESG since September 2020. The company has presented its third report in the FOB competition. The report presented in this year’s edition, the Green Change Bank Report, is its first integrated report. The report reflects efforts of the entire organisation. I wish to congratulate the Management Board and the team of BNP Paribas Bank Polska for presenting such a professional report,” said Izabela Olszewska, GPW Management Board Member.
GPW presents awards to public companies, in particular WIG-ESG index participants, which publish integrated reports prepared in accordance with the international reporting standards. Reports awarded by GPW provide useful information to investors and serve as a model for other companies keen to publish such reports.
