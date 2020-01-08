GPW: Plantwear Is Newly Listed On NewConnect

- GPW’s Partner Company – Crowdfunding Partner Programme helps companies to get floated on the public market
- Plantwear was the first company to take advantage of opportunities available under the GPW Partner Programme
- Plantwear is the first company to be newly listed on NewConnect in 2020
Plantwear, a manufacturer of wooden products, including mainly fashion accessories, has been newly listed on NewConnect today. Prior to the new listing, the company partnered with Dom Maklerski INC, a participant of the GPW Partner Programme.
“Crowdinvesting is a modern and increasingly popular way of participating in share issues. Opened less than three months ago, the GPW Crowdfunding Partner Programme addresses new market needs of issuers and investors. Together with our Programme partner, Dom Maklerski INC, we welcome the first company newly listed in NewConnect today. The company first raised funds through crowdinvesting and is now floated on the public market,” said Izabela Olszewska, GPW Management Board Member.
The GPW Crowdfunding Partner Programme is addressed to GPW partners: brokers who focus on crowdfunding and crowdinvesting. Dom Maklerski INC was the first partner to join the Programme.
“The new listing on NewConnect crowns a year of Plantwear’s dynamic business and corporate growth. Over that year, Plantwear has grown from a one-man business to a company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The crowdinvesting campaign was an important milestone, raising funds for growth and building a community around the brand. Our client and community relations are a top priority: we regularly plant trees and follow a non-waste policy. We are happy that our clients can now become co-owners of Plantwear thanks to crowdfunding and NewConnect,” said Plantwear CEO Wiktor Pyrzyk.
The Exchange is open to all companies that take advantage of equity crowdfunding and crowdinvesting opportunities.
“We believe that the capital market, especially NewConnect, should be the next step after crowdfunding. It offers more safety to investors and opens potential divestment alleys. At the same time, it gives companies access to tools and instruments of the capital market. We are glad that the market organiser GPW understands the importance of equity crowdfunding and offers a programme dedicated to crowdfunding platform operators,” said Sebastian Huczek, Vice-President of Dom Maklerski INC.
Crowdinvesting is a modern and user-friendly way to participate in public offerings. By investing even a small amount in companies which work to build a community, crowdinvesting may generate positive returns.
For more information about the Programme, visit gpw.pl.
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl