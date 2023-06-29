GPW Launches Warsaw Sustainable Segment

The Warsaw Stock Exchange is launching the Warsaw Sustainable Segment

A dedicated section on the website www.gpwcatalyst.pl will present information on sustainable debt instruments listed on the markets organised by GPW.

www.gpwcatalyst.pl GPW’s project is part of the Ministry of Finance’s initiative to develop a Sustainable Finance Platform in order to build a regional hub for green finance in Poland

GPW’s focus on sustainable debt instruments will promote such instruments and their issuers

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) is launching the Warsaw Sustainable Segment, a dedicated section on the website www.gpwcatalyst.pl. The section will present information on bonds issued by companies and public administration bodies, listed on markets organised by GPW, where the money raised is used to finance sustainability projects.

GPW’s project is part of the Ministry of Finance’s initiative to develop a Sustainable Finance Platform in order to build a regional hub for green finance in Poland. GPW’s focus on sustainable debt instruments will promote such instruments and their issuers.

The Warsaw Sustainable Segment section will present a list of sustainable finance instruments. In order to qualify for the Warsaw Sustainable Segment, issuers are expected to make a statement to the effect that the debt instruments specified by the issuer have been issued to finance sustainability-related activities. The issuer’s statement will identify the standard under which the instruments have been issued or other mechanism by virtue of which the debt instruments covered by the statement are considered by the issuer to be related to sustainable finance. The issuer’s statement will indicate whether an independent third-party opinion has been issued in relation to the issue of debt instruments or in relation to the issuer, confirming that the issue or the issuer’s activities are linked to sustainable finance objectives.

Issuers’ statements are available in the Warsaw Sustainable Segment section.

***

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl