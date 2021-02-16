GPW: Join Us For The New Listing Of Huuuge, Inc.

- The US company Huuuge, Inc. will be newly listed on 19 February 2021
- The company’s shares may only be traded via banks and brokerage houses – exchange members admitted to operation in the segment of US stocks subject to restrictions under the US securities law
Join us for the new listing of the US gaming company Huuuge, Inc. on the GPW Main List on 19 February to be broadcast online on GPW’s YouTube channel. At the request of exchange members, the opening phase and the start of continuous trading on the day of the new listing will take place at 9:30 a.m.
Huuuge, Inc. shares may only be traded via exchange members admitted to operation in a special trading class of US stocks subject to restrictions under the US securities law. In that class, at each time before placing an order to buy Huuuge, Inc. shares, investors are required to present a special declaration according to the template presented in Part B of Exhibit 15 to the Detailed Exchange Trading Rules.
Trading in such stocks is subject to restrictions under Category 3 of Regulation S and Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, outlined in Exhibit 14 to the Detailed Exchange Trading Rules. In particular, such shares cannot, as a rule, be purchased by, for the benefit or account of US persons within the meaning of US law.
The restrictions follow from the mandatory alignment of the terms of trading in US stocks which are not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 with the restrictions imposed under US law. To enable trading in stocks subject to such restrictions in Poland, following consultations with international advisors, GPW has established the terms of such trade in the Detailed Exchange Trading Rules.
The list of banks and brokerage houses – exchange members authorised to broker trade in US stocks of the special trading class is available on the GPW website: