GPW Introduces Futures On Shares Of ALLEGRO.EU SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

New futures on shares of the company ALLEGRO.EU SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME have been introduced into trading on the exchange today. The three futures series expire in December 2020, March 2021, and June 2021. The multiplier of the futures is equal to 100.
“GPW is ready to quickly introduce new single-stock futures as soon as we note significant investor interest in the underlying and establish co-operation with a market maker. The IPO of Allegro was the biggest in history. Many institutional investors and more than 36 thousand individual investors subscribed for the shares. The company’s scale, impressive turnover in its shares during the first days of trading, and Allegro’s fast-track addition to WIG20 and other global indices have encouraged GPW’s Management Board to introduce futures on Allegro shares within only a week after the company was floated on the stock exchange,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.
Details concerning the new futures are presented in Resolution No. 775/2020 dated 12 October 2020.
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl