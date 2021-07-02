 Skip to main Content
GPW: Growing Number Of Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 Participants

Date 02/07/2021

  • The Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 for the years 2021 – 2023, covering 65 companies listed on the Main Market and NewConnect, has started on 1 July 2021
  • By decision of the GPW Management Board, four companies have been added to the list including: AGORA S.A., AMBRA S.A., MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE S.A., KORPORACJA KGL S.A.

 

The Exchange’s Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 supports investment firms in drafting analytical reports which are financed by GPW. The objective of the Programme is to improve the availability of research covering less liquid companies, facilitating investors’ informed investment decisions based on a reliable independent source of issuer information. To date, 65 companies listed on the Main Market (59 issuers) and NewConnect (6 issuers) have been approved for participation in the Programme.

Within its two years in operation, the Analytical Coverage Support Programme has met its objectives. With the modifications we have introduced in dialogue with market representatives, the next edition of the Programme covers 65 companies listed on the Main Market and NewConnect in different sectors and with different capitalisations. The vast majority (47 companies) have never been covered by professional research or have only been covered in previous editions of the Programme,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.

Companies participating in the Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 represent 24 sectors, more than a half of all the sectors present on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, in particular construction (12 companies), gaming (7), and IT (7). The capitalisation of the Programme participants ranges from approx. PLN 51 million to approx. PLN 2.03 billion; the average capitalisation is approx. PLN 411 million (as at 31 May 2021).

List of companies approved for the Analytical Coverage Support Programme and list of investment firms whose analysts will prepare their research reports:

No.

Company

Investment Firm

1.

ACTION S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

2.

AGORA S.A.

Millennium Dom Maklerski

3.

AILLERON S.A.

Noble Securities

4.

AMBRA S.A.

Millennium Dom Maklerski

5.

APLISENS S.A.

Noble Securities

6.

ARTIFEX MUNDI S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

7.

ATM GRUPA S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

8.

BIOMAXIMA S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

9.

BIOTON S.A.

Noble Securities

10.

BRAND 24 S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

11.

CAPTOR THERAPEUTICS S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

12.

COGNOR HOLDING S.A.

mBank

13.

CREATIVEFORGE GAMES S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

14.

DADELO S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

15.

DATAWALK S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

16.

ELEKTROTIM S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

17.

ENTER AIR S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

18.

ESOTIQ & HENDERSON S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

19.

FABRYKA FARB I LAKIERÓW ŚNIEŻKA S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

20.

FERRO S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

21.

FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

22.

GAMIVO S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

23.

GRODNO S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

24.

IMC S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie Pekao

25.

K2 HOLDING S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

26.

KORPORACJA KGL S.A.

Millennium Dom Maklerski

27.

KRYNICKI RECYKLING S.A.

Noble Securities

28.

LSI SOFTWARE S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

29.

MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓŁKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.

Noble Securities

30.

MEDICALGORITHMICS S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie Pekao

31.

MFO S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

32.

MIRBUD S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

33.

ML SYSTEM S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

34.

MLP GROUP S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego

35.

MONNARI TRADE S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

36.

MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE S.A.

Millennium Dom Maklerski

37.

NTT SYSTEM S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

38.

ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

39.

OPONEO.PL S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego

40.

POINTPACK S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

41.

POZBUD S.A.

mBank

42.

POZNAŃSKA KORPORACJA BUDOWLANA PEKABEX S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego

43.

PROCHEM S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

44.

PROTEKTOR S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

45.

QUERCUS TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

46.

R22 S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

47.

RAINBOW TOURS S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie Pekao

48.

RELPOL S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

49.

RYVU THERAPEUTICS S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie Pekao

50.

Selena FM S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

51.

SFD S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

52.

SIMFABRIC S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

53.

SONEL S.A.

Noble Securities

54.

SYGNITY S.A.

mBank

55.

SYNEKTIK S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

56.

TIM S.A.

Noble Securities

57.

ULTIMATE GAMES S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

58.

UNIBEP S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

59.

UNIMOT S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

60.

VIGO SYSTEM S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

61.

VIVID GAMES S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

62.

VOTUM S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

63.

VOXEL S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska 

64.

WIELTON S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

65.

X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

 

Eligible to enrol in the 2021-2023 edition of the Programme are companies listed on the Main Market and NewConnect as at 31 May 2021 (other than WIG20 participants) which have not been covered by analysts in the last 12 months or have been covered by no more than one analyst (covered by reports including valuation and indicative recommendations). Additional criteria include company capitalisation of at least PLN 50 million (as at 31 May 2021) and free float over 20% (as at 31 May 2021). The specific selection criteria for participants are defined in the Programme regulations available at www.gpw.pl/gpwpa.

Analytical reports prepared in Programme 1.0 and Programme 2.0 are available on the GPW website and the websites of Exchange Members, and are distributed by the biggest local and international agencies and industry media. More than 750 analytical reports have been published in the Programme in 2019-2021.