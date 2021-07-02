GPW: Growing Number Of Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 Participants

- The Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 for the years 2021 – 2023, covering 65 companies listed on the Main Market and NewConnect, has started on 1 July 2021
- By decision of the GPW Management Board, four companies have been added to the list including: AGORA S.A., AMBRA S.A., MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE S.A., KORPORACJA KGL S.A.
The Exchange’s Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 supports investment firms in drafting analytical reports which are financed by GPW. The objective of the Programme is to improve the availability of research covering less liquid companies, facilitating investors’ informed investment decisions based on a reliable independent source of issuer information. To date, 65 companies listed on the Main Market (59 issuers) and NewConnect (6 issuers) have been approved for participation in the Programme.
“Within its two years in operation, the Analytical Coverage Support Programme has met its objectives. With the modifications we have introduced in dialogue with market representatives, the next edition of the Programme covers 65 companies listed on the Main Market and NewConnect in different sectors and with different capitalisations. The vast majority (47 companies) have never been covered by professional research or have only been covered in previous editions of the Programme,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.
Companies participating in the Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 represent 24 sectors, more than a half of all the sectors present on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, in particular construction (12 companies), gaming (7), and IT (7). The capitalisation of the Programme participants ranges from approx. PLN 51 million to approx. PLN 2.03 billion; the average capitalisation is approx. PLN 411 million (as at 31 May 2021).
List of companies approved for the Analytical Coverage Support Programme and list of investment firms whose analysts will prepare their research reports:
|
No.
|
Company
|
Investment Firm
|
1.
|
ACTION S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
2.
|
AGORA S.A.
|
Millennium Dom Maklerski
|
3.
|
AILLERON S.A.
|
Noble Securities
|
4.
|
AMBRA S.A.
|
Millennium Dom Maklerski
|
5.
|
APLISENS S.A.
|
Noble Securities
|
6.
|
ARTIFEX MUNDI S.A.
|
Trigon Dom Maklerski
|
7.
|
ATM GRUPA S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
8.
|
BIOMAXIMA S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
9.
|
BIOTON S.A.
|
Noble Securities
|
10.
|
BRAND 24 S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
11.
|
CAPTOR THERAPEUTICS S.A.
|
Trigon Dom Maklerski
|
12.
|
COGNOR HOLDING S.A.
|
mBank
|
13.
|
CREATIVEFORGE GAMES S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski BDM
|
14.
|
DADELO S.A.
|
Trigon Dom Maklerski
|
15.
|
DATAWALK S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
16.
|
ELEKTROTIM S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski BDM
|
17.
|
ENTER AIR S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski BDM
|
18.
|
ESOTIQ & HENDERSON S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski BDM
|
19.
|
FABRYKA FARB I LAKIERÓW ŚNIEŻKA S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
20.
|
FERRO S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
21.
|
FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski BDM
|
22.
|
GAMIVO S.A.
|
Trigon Dom Maklerski
|
23.
|
GRODNO S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
24.
|
IMC S.A.
|
Biuro Maklerskie Pekao
|
25.
|
K2 HOLDING S.A.
|
Trigon Dom Maklerski
|
26.
|
KORPORACJA KGL S.A.
|
Millennium Dom Maklerski
|
27.
|
KRYNICKI RECYKLING S.A.
|
Noble Securities
|
28.
|
LSI SOFTWARE S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
29.
|
MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓŁKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.
|
Noble Securities
|
30.
|
MEDICALGORITHMICS S.A.
|
Biuro Maklerskie Pekao
|
31.
|
MFO S.A.
|
Trigon Dom Maklerski
|
32.
|
MIRBUD S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
33.
|
ML SYSTEM S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
34.
|
MLP GROUP S.A.
|
Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego
|
35.
|
MONNARI TRADE S.A.
|
DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS
|
36.
|
MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE S.A.
|
Millennium Dom Maklerski
|
37.
|
NTT SYSTEM S.A.
|
DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS
|
38.
|
ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
39.
|
OPONEO.PL S.A.
|
Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego
|
40.
|
POINTPACK S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
41.
|
POZBUD S.A.
|
mBank
|
42.
|
POZNAŃSKA KORPORACJA BUDOWLANA PEKABEX S.A.
|
Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego
|
43.
|
PROCHEM S.A.
|
DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS
|
44.
|
PROTEKTOR S.A.
|
DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS
|
45.
|
QUERCUS TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski BDM
|
46.
|
R22 S.A.
|
Trigon Dom Maklerski
|
47.
|
RAINBOW TOURS S.A.
|
Biuro Maklerskie Pekao
|
48.
|
RELPOL S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski BDM
|
49.
|
RYVU THERAPEUTICS S.A.
|
Biuro Maklerskie Pekao
|
50.
|
Selena FM S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski BDM
|
51.
|
SFD S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
52.
|
SIMFABRIC S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski BDM
|
53.
|
SONEL S.A.
|
Noble Securities
|
54.
|
SYGNITY S.A.
|
mBank
|
55.
|
SYNEKTIK S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
56.
|
TIM S.A.
|
Noble Securities
|
57.
|
ULTIMATE GAMES S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
58.
|
UNIBEP S.A.
|
DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS
|
59.
|
UNIMOT S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
60.
|
VIGO SYSTEM S.A.
|
IPOPEMA Securities
|
61.
|
VIVID GAMES S.A.
|
DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS
|
62.
|
VOTUM S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
63.
|
VOXEL S.A.
|
Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska
|
64.
|
WIELTON S.A.
|
Trigon Dom Maklerski
|
65.
|
X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.
|
Trigon Dom Maklerski
Eligible to enrol in the 2021-2023 edition of the Programme are companies listed on the Main Market and NewConnect as at 31 May 2021 (other than WIG20 participants) which have not been covered by analysts in the last 12 months or have been covered by no more than one analyst (covered by reports including valuation and indicative recommendations). Additional criteria include company capitalisation of at least PLN 50 million (as at 31 May 2021) and free float over 20% (as at 31 May 2021). The specific selection criteria for participants are defined in the Programme regulations available at www.gpw.pl/gpwpa.
Analytical reports prepared in Programme 1.0 and Programme 2.0 are available on the GPW website and the websites of Exchange Members, and are distributed by the biggest local and international agencies and industry media. More than 750 analytical reports have been published in the Programme in 2019-2021.