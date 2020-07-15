GPW Analytical Coverage Support Programme - Reports To Be Distributed By Refinitiv

- GPW broker reports produced under the Analytical Coverage Support Programme, which focuses on 51 high quality SME issuers to be distributed by Refinitiv
- GPW’s objective is to facilitate issuer-investor dialogue and potential investment opportunities
GPW has signed an agreement with Refinitiv Limited to distribute analytical reports published under the Exchange’s Analytical Coverage Support Programme. As a global distributor of financial market data, Refinitiv publishes and distributes analytical reports provided by brokers and independent researchers targeting investors and institutions.
“We are proud that reports published in the Analytical Coverage Support Programme will be distributed by Refinitiv. As a result, they will reach a broader group of investors. Exchange members provide research covering 51 SMEs, which could boost interest in their stock. We have aimed from the very beginning to reach out to the biggest possible group of individual and professional investors with credible information concerning companies participating in mWIG40 and sWIG80,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.
The Programme publishes broker reports covering 51 small and mid-sized companies listed on the GPW Main Market. On 2 July 2020, the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved another twelve companies to join the 39 existing participants of GPW’s Analytical Coverage Support Programme.
The objective of the Programme is to improve the availability of analyst coverage of less liquid companies and consequently to facilitate investment decisions based on a credible, independent source of information about issuers.
The Programme has twelve participating Exchange Members (brokers). Analyst reports published in the Programme are available in Polish and English on the websites of the brokers and GPW.
