GPW: Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 Participant List

Date 02/07/2021

  • The Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 for the years 2021 – 2023, covering 61 companies listed on the Main Market and NewConnect, starts on 1 July 2021
  • The Programme’s new framework aims to increase the number of covered companies and research providers and offers more flexible selection criteria

 

The Exchange’s Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 supports investment firms in drafting analytical reports which are financed by GPW. The objective of the Programme is to improve the availability of research covering less liquid companies, facilitating investors’ informed investment decisions based on a reliable independent source of issuer information. To date, 61 companies listed on the Main Market (55 issuers) and NewConnmect (6 issuers) have been approved for participation in the Programme.

Within its two years in operation, the Analytical Coverage Support Programme has met its objectives. With the modifications we have introduced in dialogue with market representatives, the next edition of the Programme covers 61 companies listed on the Main Market and NewConnect in different sectors and with different capitalisations. The vast majority (45 companies) have never been covered by professional research or have only been covered in previous editions of the Programme,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.

Companies participating in the Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 represent 24 sectors, more than a half of all the sectors present on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, in particular construction (11 companies), gaming (7), and IT (7). The capitalisation of the Programme participants ranges from approx. PLN 51 million to approx. PLN 2.03 billion; the average capitalisation is approx. PLN 416 million (as at 31 May 2021).

List of companies approved for the Analytical Coverage Support Programme and list of investment firms whose analysts will prepare their research reports:

No.

Company

Investment Firm

1.    

ACTION S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

2.    

AILLERON S.A.

Noble Securities

3.    

APLISENS S.A.

Noble Securities

4.    

ARTIFEX MUNDI S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

5.    

ATM GRUPA S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

6.    

BIOMAXIMA S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

7.    

BIOTON S.A.

Noble Securities

8.    

BRAND 24 S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

9.    

CAPTOR THERAPEUTICS S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

10. 

COGNOR HOLDING S.A.

mBank

11. 

CREATIVEFORGE GAMES S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

12. 

DADELO S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

13. 

DATAWALK S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

14. 

ELEKTROTIM S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

15. 

ENTER AIR S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

16. 

ESOTIQ & HENDERSON S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

17. 

FERRO S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

18. 

FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

19. 

GAMIVO S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

20. 

GRODNO S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

21. 

IMC S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie Pekao

22. 

K2 HOLDING S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

23. 

KRYNICKI RECYKLING S.A.

Noble Securities

24. 

LSI SOFTWARE S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

25. 

MCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓŁKA INWESTYCYJNA S.A.

Noble Securities

26. 

MEDICALGORITHMICS S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie Pekao

27. 

MFO S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

28. 

MIRBUD S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

29. 

ML SYSTEM S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

30. 

MLP GROUP S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego

31. 

MONNARI TRADE S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

32. 

NTT SYSTEM S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

33. 

ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

34. 

OPONEO.PL S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego

35. 

POZNAŃSKA KORPORACJA BUDOWLANA PEKABEX S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego

36. 

POINTPACK S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

37. 

POZBUD S.A.

mBank

38. 

PROCHEM S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

39. 

PROTEKTOR S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

40. 

QUERCUS TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

41. 

R22 S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

42. 

RAINBOW TOURS S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie Pekao

43. 

RELPOL S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

44. 

RYVU THERAPEUTICS S.A.

Biuro Maklerskie Pekao

45. 

Selena FM S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

46. 

SFD S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

47. 

SIMFABRIC S.A.

Dom Maklerski BDM

48. 

SONEL S.A.

Noble Securities

49. 

SYGNITY S.A.

mBank

50. 

SYNEKTIK S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

51. 

FABRYKA FARB I LAKIERÓW ŚNIEŻKA S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

52. 

TIM S.A.

Noble Securities

53. 

ULTIMATE GAMES S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

54. 

UNIBEP S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

55. 

UNIMOT S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

56. 

VIGO SYSTEM S.A.

IPOPEMA Securities

57. 

VIVID GAMES S.A.

DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU BPS

58. 

VOTUM S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

59. 

VOXEL S.A.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska

60. 

WIELTON S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

61. 

X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

Trigon Dom Maklerski

Eligible to enrol in the 2021-2023 edition of the Programme are companies listed on the Main Market and NewConnect as at 31 May 2021 (other than WIG20 participants) which have not been covered by analysts in the last 12 months or have been covered by no more than one analyst (covered by reports including valuation and indicative recommendations). Additional criteria include company capitalisation of at least PLN 50 million (as at 31 May 2021) and free float over 20% (as at 31 May 2021). The specific selection criteria for participants are defined in the Programme regulations available at www.gpw.pl/gpwpa.

Analytical reports prepared in Programme 1.0 and Programme 2.0 are available on the GPW website and the websites of Exchange Members, and are distributed by the biggest local and international agencies and industry media. More than 750 analytical reports have been published in the Programme in 2019-2021.