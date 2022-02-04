GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE lists On Euronext Amsterdam

-
First SPAC to join Euronext in 2022, following the record-breaking number of 22 SPAC listings in 2021 on Euronext markets
SPAC listing raises €200 million
Euronext today congratulates GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: BHND). It is the first SPAC listing on Euronext markets in 2022, following a record-breaking year with 22 SPAC listings in 2021.
GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE has been established for the purpose of acquiring a company in the technology sector with a focus on the software, digital media, digital commerce, and fintech sub-sectors, which has an equity value between €800 and €2,000 million with principal operations in an EEA Member State or the United Kingdom, Switzerland or Israel.
GP Bullhound Holdings Ltd. is the sponsor of the SPAC, and GP Bullhound I SCSp is its founder. The SPAC is advised by GP Bullhound's three co-founders and managing partners, Hugh Campbell, Manish Madhvani and Per Roman.
At opening, the share price was set at €10.00 per share. GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE has successfully raised €200 million.
Hugh Campbell, Manish Madhvani and Per Roman, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE, said: “We are very pleased with the backing from the public market investors in this placing. This SPAC is a result of our vision and belief at GP Bullhound in the transformative power of technology. We have more than 20 years of experience in working with category leaders in the industry thus bringing in an unmatched competitive advantage. We are excited to find the next tech titan in innovation in the underserved European ecosystem and deliver exponential growth by providing our expertise, capital, and access to the equity capital markets.”
About GP Bullhound GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world’s best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 10 offices spanning Europe, the US and Asia.