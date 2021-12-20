Government Of Ontario: Capital Markets Act (CMA) Consultation Extended To February 18

The Government of Ontario has published draft legislation for the new Capital Markets Act (CMA), accompanied by a policy commentary document and table of concordance. This draft legislation is part of the Capital Markets Modernization Review, and is intended as a vehicle to adopt a number of the Taskforce’s modernization recommendations.
In response to significant stakeholder interest, the consultation period has been extended to allow for additional feedback. The documents can be accessed on Ontario’s Regulatory Registry, which will remain open for comment until February 18, 2022.
As valuable stakeholders in this process, we encourage you to help circulate this information and participate in the consultation process. Comments received during the consultation will be considered prior to determining next steps.
All written submissions and inquiries are to be directed to the Ontario government at CMA.Consultation@ontario.ca