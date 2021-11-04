Government Of Dubai Appoints New Board Of Directors For Dubai Financial Market PJSC

Please be advised that the Government of Dubai has issued its directives to appoint the Board of Directors of the Company as per the following:
1. H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri – Chairman
2. Mr. Abdulqader Obaid Ali – Board member
3. Mr. Mohamed Humaid Almarri – Board member
4. Mr. Wesam Lootah – Board member
5. Mr. Abdulwahid Alulama - Board member
6. Mr. Yuvraj Narayan – Board member
7. Ms. Moaza Saeed Almarri – Board member
New Board members shall continue the term of previous Board members at the Board.