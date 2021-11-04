 Skip to main Content
Government Of Dubai Appoints New Board Of Directors For Dubai Financial Market PJSC

Date 04/11/2021

Please be advised that the Government of Dubai has issued its directives to appoint the Board of Directors of the Company as per the following:

1. H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri – Chairman

2. Mr. Abdulqader Obaid Ali – Board member

3. Mr. Mohamed Humaid Almarri  – Board member

4. Mr. Wesam Lootah – Board member

5. Mr. Abdulwahid Alulama - Board member

6. Mr. Yuvraj Narayan – Board member

7. Ms. Moaza Saeed Almarri – Board member

New Board members shall continue the term of previous Board members at the Board.

 