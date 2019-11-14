Goldman Sachs Asset Management Joins SIX As A New ETF Issuer

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), a new ETF issuer at SIX, has launched three smart beta ETFs to access the Swiss market. Flow Traders is the market maker and providing the liquidity. The three smart beta ETFs, newly tradable as of today, provide additional opportunities for investors to diversify their portfolio with US as well as Chinese and broader Emerging Market underlyings underlyings.
With its product offering on the Swiss Stock Exchange, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides investors a factor based investment approach to emerging market equities, both in companies domiciled in emerging markets as well as in companies earning and generating a large part of their profit and revenues in emerging markets. In addition, a factor based investment strategy with focus on US equities with high market capitalization is available and government bonds issued in mainland China.
Pascal Mischler, Head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Client Business in Switzerland, said: “Our clients are demanding more choice in their portfolios and we are excited to complement our existing fund range with Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) that we believe can help simplify portfolio construction and contribute to superior risk-adjusted returns. The funds will be relevant to both retail and institutional clients. This is a significant addition to our Swiss product offering and we are tremendously excited to enter the fast-growing European ETF market.”
|
product name
|
trading currency
|
ISIN
|
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity UCITS ETF – Class USD Acc
|
USD
|
IE00BJ5CMD00
|
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta US Large Cap Equity UCITS ETF – Class USD Acc
|
USD
|
IE00BJ5CNR11
|
Goldman Sachs Access China Government Bond UCITS ETF – Class USD Dist
|
USD
|
IE00BJSBCS90
GSAM is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which supervises approximately USD1.60 trillion in assets as of 30 September 2019. Goldman Sachs Asset Management has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centres around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.
Further information is available here.
Further information on the ETF-Segment at SIX is published online:
http://www.six-swiss-exchange.com/funds/overview_en.html
http://www.six-swiss-exchange.com/funds/publications_en.html