Gold-i Partners With Zero Hash To Provide Centrally Settled Crypto Offering To Institutional Clients

Innovative FinTech provider, Gold-i and digital asset settlement firm, Zero Hash have launched a partnership to provide Prime of Primes, retail FX brokers and hedge funds with a centrally settled crypto offering and a cost-effective, efficient means of accessing cryptocurrency Liquidity Providers.
The partnership leverages Gold-i’s order routing and order matching technology through its Crypto Switch™ 2.0 - part of Gold-i’s Matrix product suite - and Zero Hash’s fully automated and customizable post-trade infrastructure, maximizing capital efficiency.
Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i comments, “Partnering with Zero Hash adds a new dimension to our offering, providing a centrally settled digital assets solution. As we continue to push boundaries, clients wishing to offer crypto trading as an additional asset class now have the choice of a centrally cleared solution or a centrally settled solution through Gold-i. Our collaboration with Zero Hash presents us with an exciting opportunity to drive further uptake of cryptocurrency trading amongst institutional clients. Our joint clients will benefit from excellent pricing and seamless settlement services.”
Edward Woodford, CEO, Zero Hash adds, “Zero Hash is proud that Gold-i is now a partner. The combination of our proven ability to settle trades across over 1000 pairs and Gold-i’s market-leading order routing technology provides an end-to-end offering to institutional clients.”
Kbit, a crypto-native market maker that trades approximately $3 billion in volume monthly, is one of the first market makers to be available through this new partnership, with additional market makers to be announced imminently.
Ed Tolson, CEO, Kbit adds, "The Gold-i and Zero Hash partnership is a powerful combination that allows Kbit to seamlessly make our liquidity available to institutions that wish to add cryptocurrency offerings to their platform. With the combination of Gold-i and Zero Hash, clients can access our liquidity across a broad range of cryptos via a single trading integration and benefit from seamless net post-trade settlement rather than having to manage pre-funding requirements across multiple venues."
Gold-i Crypto Switch™ 2.0 is an advanced platform which allows brokers, crypto exchanges, Liquidity Providers and market makers to maximise opportunities from the increasing demand for cryptocurrency trading and distribute their liquidity to Gold-i’s large global client NETwork. Clients can aCrypto Switch™ 2.0 can be easily connected to any trading platform via a FIX API or other standard protocols.
Crypto Switch™ 2.0 is part of Gold-i’s Matrix, a super-fast, highly flexible multi-asset liquidity management platform which helps brokers worldwide to make more money and reduce risk.
Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash offers an end-to-end post-trade infrastructure for over 30 fiat assets and two dozen digital assets. Zero Hash enables clients through both REST and FIX to submit trades, simplifying operational processes, reducing counter-party risk and providing significant capital efficiency through netting.
Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in more than 45 states. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In 2019, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the Profit & Loss Readers’ Choice Awards.