goeverups.com – BaFin launches Investigation Into Trading Platform; Identity Theft Perpetrated Against The Authorised Institution Evercore GmbH, Frankfurt am Main

In accordance with section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG), BaFin informs the public that the operator of the trading platform goeverups.com does not have authorisation under the KWG to conduct banking business or provide financial services. The operator is not subject to BaFin’s supervision.
It is not true that the financial services institution Evercore GmbH, which has been granted authorisation by BaFin, is the operator of the trading platform, despite claims or suggestions to this effect in the “Risk warning” of the website in question. This is a case of identity theft perpetrated against the aforementioned institution.
The information on the website goeverups.com gives reasonable grounds to suspect that the company is conducting banking business/providing financial services in the Federal Republic of Germany without authorisation.
Under the KWG, authorisation is required in order to conduct banking business or provide financial services in Germany. Some companies do so without the necessary authorisation, however. Information on whether a certain company has been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.
BaFin, the German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt) and the German state criminal police offices (Landeskriminalämter) recommend that anyone seeking to invest money online should exercise the utmost caution and do the necessary research beforehand in order to avoid becoming the victim of fraud.
Additional information
Online trading platforms: BaFin warns against unlicensed providers