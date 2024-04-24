GlobalData Announces Top M&A Financial And Legal Advisers In Consumer Sector During Q1 2024

GlobalData has announced the latest Financial and Legal Adviser League Tables, which rank advisers by the total value and volume of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals they advised on in the consumer sector during Q1 2024. See the rankings and findings below.

Financial Advisers

Evercore and Rothschild & Co top M&A financial advisers in consumer sector during Q1 2024

Evercore and Rothschild & Co were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the consumer sector during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest financial advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database reveals that Evercore achieved the leading position in terms of value by advising on a deal worth $2.3 billion. Meanwhile, Rothschild & Co led in terms of volume by advising on a total of four deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Evercore registered almost a double-fold jump in total value of deals in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. Resultantly, its ranking by value took a leap from eighth position to the top position. Meanwhile, Rothschild & Co was the top adviser by volume in Q1 2023 and managed to retain its leadership position by this metric in Q1 2024 as well.”





Rothschild & Co occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $1.3 billion worth of deals, followed by Citi with $1.3 billion, Jefferies with $1.2 billion and UniCredit with $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, William Blair occupied the second position in terms of volume with four deals, followed by Jefferies with three deals and Bank of America with three deals.

Legal Advisers

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers in consumer sector during Q1 2024

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Kirkland & Ellis were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the consumer sector during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database reveals that Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati achieved its leading position in terms of value by advising on a deal worth $2.3 billion. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led in terms of volume by advising on a total of six deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The total value of deals advised by Latham & Watkins at the second position by value in Q1 2024 was almost half when compared to Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

“Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis registered improvement in deals volume and its ranking by this metric in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. It went ahead from occupying the fifth position in Q1 2023 to top the chart in Q1 2024.”









Latham & Watkins occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $1.2 billion worth of deals, followed by Allen & Overy with $1.1 billion, Winston & Strawn with $562.5 million and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher with $380 million.

Meanwhile, Latham & Watkins occupied the second position in terms of volume with five deals, followed by Winston & Strawn with four deals, DLA Piper with four deals and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher with three deals.