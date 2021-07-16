Global X Joins SIX As New ETF Issuer

As of today, investors on the Swiss stock exchange benefit from additional investment choices thanks to two thematic ETFs from the new issuer Global X ETFs.
SIX welcomes Global X ETFs as a new issuer on the Swiss stock exchange. This is the second new issuer of Exchange Traded Funds in 2021 (after Tabula) and already the ninth product issuer (including ETPs) joining one of Europe’s leading stock exchanges.
“Investors increasingly turn to SIX in order to trade ETFs. In 2020, a record 1.67 million ETF trades were executed on the Swiss stock exchange and on top of that, in the first half of the current year on-exchange ETF trading has seen further growth. A warm welcome to Global X newly offering their thematic ETFs on our exchange”, says Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange.
The two funds by Global X bring the total number of ETFs traded at SIX to 1’539, listed by currently 27 issuers. 234 classify as themes ETFs, including the two new Global X ETFs. Trading turnover in themes ETFs accounts for CHF 7.35 bn in the first half of the current year, which is 44.7% more than in the same period 2020, and with this themes ETFs contribute 17.1% to the total ETF trading turnover of CHF 42.9 bn in the first half of 2021.
The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit in the field of telemedicine and digital health. This includes companies involved in Telemedicine, Health Care Analytics, Connected Health Care Devices, and Administrative Digitization. The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERU) seeks to invest in companies that develop or publish video games, including streaming and the distribution of video gaming or esports content, as well as operating within competitive esports leagues, or produce hardware for that.
Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of Exchange Traded Funds, was founded in 2008. The firm’s product lineup features more than 80 ETF strategies and over USD 30 bn in assets under management (as of 8 July 2021). Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than USD 550 bn in assets under management worldwide.
|Product Name
|Trading Currency
|ISIN
|
Market Maker
|
GLOBAL X TELEMEDICINE & DIGITAL
|CHF
|IE00BLR6QB00
|Goldenberg Hehmeyer
Société Générale
|
GLOBAL X VIDEO GAMES & ESPORTS
|CHF
|IE00BLR6Q544
|Goldenberg Hehmeyer
Société Générale