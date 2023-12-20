BV_Trial Banner.gif
Global X ETFs Broadens Its Offering With Latest ETF Tracking The Solactive 1-3 Month US T-Bill Index

Date 20/12/2023

Global X ETFs has launched the Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill UCITS ETF, its second exchange-traded fund tracking the Solactive 1-3 Month US T-Bill Index. This latest ETF launch underscores Global X’s ongoing trust in Solactive’s capabilities in indexing short-term fixed income instruments. The first ETF was the Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, which was listed on June 20, 2023, on the NYSE under the ticker symbol CLIP.

The Solactive 1-3 Month US T-Bill Index is designed to capture the performance of short-term US government debt securities. These are USD-denominated Treasury bills with a maturity range of 1 to 3 months. The index provides exposure to the high-quality segment of the US money market, which reflects the variation of interest rates along the short end of the US Treasury yield curve.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill UCITS ETF listed on 8 December on LSE with the ticker “CLIP LN”. 

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented“We’ve been actively involved in investments for many years, and we’re delighted to now extend our successful track record into the fixed-income space. We appreciate Global X choosing to partner with Solactive again for this launch. Launching a second ETF on our 1-3 Month T-Bill Index demonstrates Global X’s satisfaction with our indexing expertise and service. We look forward to further strengthening our successful partnership.”

