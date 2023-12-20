Global X ETFs Broadens Its Offering With Latest ETF Tracking The Solactive 1-3 Month US T-Bill Index

Global X ETFs has launched the Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill UCITS ETF, its second exchange-traded fund tracking the Solactive 1-3 Month US T-Bill Index. This latest ETF launch underscores Global X’s ongoing trust in Solactive’s capabilities in indexing short-term fixed income instruments. The first ETF was the Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, which was listed on June 20, 2023, on the NYSE under the ticker symbol CLIP.

The Solactive 1-3 Month US T-Bill Index is designed to capture the performance of short-term US government debt securities. These are USD-denominated Treasury bills with a maturity range of 1 to 3 months. The index provides exposure to the high-quality segment of the US money market, which reflects the variation of interest rates along the short end of the US Treasury yield curve.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill UCITS ETF listed on 8 December on LSE with the ticker “CLIP LN”.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We’ve been actively involved in investments for many years, and we’re delighted to now extend our successful track record into the fixed-income space. We appreciate Global X choosing to partner with Solactive again for this launch. Launching a second ETF on our 1-3 Month T-Bill Index demonstrates Global X’s satisfaction with our indexing expertise and service. We look forward to further strengthening our successful partnership.”