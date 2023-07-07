Global Screening Services Announces Partnership To Embed Appian Into GSS Screening Platform

Global Screening Services (GSS), the RegTech innovator focused on financial transactions screening, has announced its partnership with software company Appian, to integrate the company’s leading low-code development and AI-powered process automation tools into the GSS screening platform.

GSS has leveraged Appian’s flexible, rapid-deployment platform to develop a highly effective and efficient alert management tool for financial institutions. As part of the overall platform, GSS’ alert management tool will improve the efficiency of sanctions screening processes and reduce the time spent on sanctions checks.

The new functionality was developed through strong collaboration between GSS, Appian, and several financial institutions, combining the financial crime knowledge of GSS and the banks with the UX/UI expertise of Appian.

Over the past two years, GSS has been a pioneer in collaboration, partnering with several leading financial institutions and technology businesses focusing on financial screening. Partnerships have been announced with Dow Jones, Silent Eight, Neterium, and SWIFT to develop the leading platform for seamless sanctions screening.

Tom Scampion, CEO at GSS, commented: “The Appian Platform perfectly matches our goal of removing friction and improving the effectiveness of the processes that financial professionals must undertake every day, ultimately saving their time.

“We’re excited to further improve our GSS platform and provide an unparalleled solution to optimise efficiency and accuracy. Appian’s case management expertise with blue-chip financial crime organisations makes them a perfect foil for our own financial crime expertise.”

Charlie Thompson, SVP of EMEA at Appian, added: "GSS will harness the power of the Appian AI-Powered Process Platform to facilitate compliant investigations and requests for information. By leveraging our end-to-end process automation and low-code capabilities, GSS will streamline its operations, reduce the risk of errors and inconsistencies, and ultimately improve outcomes for its financial services clients.”

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with GSS to drive innovation and deliver impactful solutions to the market."