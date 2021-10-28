Global Market Leader In High-Quality Isolator Systems SKAN Group Chooses SIX For Its IPO

Today, SIX recorded its fourth listing in Switzerland for 2021. The shares of SKAN Group (ticker “SKAN”) were traded at SIX Swiss Exchange for the first time. At an opening price of CHF 75.00, the market capitalization was CHF 1,686 million.
The issued share capital of SKAN Group comprises of 22,483,524 registered shares, of which 1,731,494 newly issued registered shares together with existing 2,768,506 registered shares were offered in the IPO. At an issue price of CHF 54.00 per registered share, the placement volume was CHF 243 million (excluding over-allotment option). In addition, majority shareholder Willy Michel offered up to 500,000 registered shares as part of an over-allotment option, which can be exercised within 30 calendar days after the first trading day at SIX.
Thomas Huber, CEO of SKAN, says: “We are happy to have reached this milestone in the development of SKAN and thank our shareholders for their trust they have put in us. We look forward to a successful future together according to our motto: Together always one step ahead.”
Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX, emphasizes: “We are delighted to welcome SKAN Group to SIX, another aspiring medtech company. With this new addition, we are further strengthening our position as the leading exchange in Europe for companies in the life science sector. We are convinced that SKAN, with its listing on our exchange, has created the best preconditions for further advancing its growth story and I wish them every success on their way forward as a public company.”
For more information about SKAN Group, please see www.skan.com