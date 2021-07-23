Giglio.com Lists On AIM Italia

- Eighteenth listing of 2021 on Borsa Italiana’s AIM Italia
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Giglio.com on its listing on Borsa Italiana’s AIM Italia.
Giglio.com is a company active in the online sales sector for luxury fashion multi-brands on a global scale.
Giglio.com represents the eighteenth listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on AIM Italia to 150.
In the placement phase Giglio.com raised €10.6 million. The free float at the time of admission was 18.03% and the capitalisation was €58.6 million.
Giuseppe Giglio, Chairman and CEO of Giglio.com, said: “For Giglio.com, listing on Borsa Italiana represents a further step in the history and growth of the business, whose roots have been in the city of Palermo since the 1960s. We reached this goal during a time of deep transformation in our sector, thanks to the constant efforts of our extraordinary team. We are proud that the financial community appreciates our innovative business model, our proprietary technology and our Mediterranean DNA, qualities that have always distinguished us. Today, we are ready to face new challenges. Listing on Borsa Italiana is a sign of being financially robust and gives us market visibility, which will allow us to continue growing and developing our projects.”
Giglio.com, a company active in the online sales sector for luxury fashion multi-brands on a global scale, is a style destination that reaches its customers in over 150 countries, with some of the most prestigious fashion and luxury brands for women, men and kids. The Company's business was born in 1965 with the Giglio family, owner of high-end fashion boutiques in the city of Palermo, who in 1996 launched the first online fashion store in Italy, placing itself among the pioneers of the sector in our country. Giglio.com is an international e-tailer, active in the fashion & luxury sector thanks to a proprietary platform, developed and managed internally with innovative technological solutions. Today, Giglio.com is a community of independent boutiques that share the same values by constantly dedicating themselves to the search of beauty and innovation, offering collections by the most creative and iconic designers.