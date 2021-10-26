GHCO Joins The Pyth Network

GHCO, the leading market-maker and liquidity provider specialising in ETFs and crypto ETPs, has joined the Pyth network, a next-generation oracle solution designed to bring real-world data on-chain on a sub-second timescale.
The Pyth network is built on Solana, a blockchain that can handle 50,000 transactions per second. The design principle of the Pyth network is to be a multi-chain project working across other leading blockchains to provide seamless, interoperable solutions across platforms and bring real-world market data on-chain in a tamper-resistant environment.
GHCO will initially provide a pricefeed data on a number of cryptocurrency USD pairs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin and Polkadot.
GHCO joins other prominent market makers, market infrastructures, and cryptocurrency exchange platforms as part of the Pyth network, including Jump Trading Group, Jane Street, Flow Traders, Virtu, FTX, and CoinShares.
Dan Izzo, CEO of GHCO, said: “As a multi-asset market maker, it’s our mission to generate liquidity and facilitate the fairest price discovery. Joining the Pyth network allows us to go one step further in building transparent and accessible financial markets.”