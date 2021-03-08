 Skip to main Content
Getting Over Covid - Speech By Andrew Bailey, Bank Of Engloand Governor - Given At The Resolution Foundation

Date 08/03/2021

Andrew Bailey talks about the post-Covid future as the economy recovers from the pandemic.  

He examines the nature of the shock to the economy and looks at how it may change the way people work and shop. He says it’s important to boost investment and productivity growth, to raise the sustainable rate of growth of the economy.  

And he sets out what this means for the monetary policy action we take. 

 


 

Getting over Covid

Andrew Bailey

Governor, Bank of England

 

 