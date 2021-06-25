Gentian Diagnostics Lists On Oslo Børs

Euronext today congratulates Gentian Diagnostics on its transfer from Euronext Growth to Oslo Børs (ticker code: GENT).
Gentian serves the global market for diagnostic tests with sensitive biochemical products developed by leveraging proprietary, disruptive, diagnostic technologies. The company was listed on Euronext Growth in December 2016.
Hilja Ibert, CEO of Gentian Diagnostics, said: "We made a promise to our shareholders when we were listed on Euronext Growth that we would aim for the main list when the company had matured. I’m pleased that we have now reached this milestone, and that we have access to a high-quality investor base as we work towards our ambitious targets of long-term growth and value creation. Through our diversified portfolio of tests, we provide a solid foundation for growth and value creation. To deliver on our ambition, we aim to bring one additional product to market per year and expand market access through achieving additional regulatory approvals and commercial partners."
About Gentian Diagnostics
Gentian is a Norway based, international company working on global solutions that change health care. With in-house production, R&D and marketing, Gentian serves the global market for diagnostic tests with sensitive biochemical products developed by leveraging proprietary, disruptive, diagnostic technologies. Current and pipeline products contribute to improved diagnostics and cost reductions in treatment of kidneys, inflammation, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and viral infections.