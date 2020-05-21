genesis Expands Leadership Team With Appointment Of Nick Kolba As Global Head Of Platform - Experienced Chief Technology Officer And FINOS Leader Takes Key Strategic Role

genesis, the global capital markets software firm, has further expanded its management team by appointing Nick Kolba as Global Head of Platform.
Kolba is widely recognised for his experience in financial services as a Chief Technology Officer and his leadership of the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS).
In this new role at genesis, Kolba will be responsible for delivering the firm’s technology strategy reporting to Stephen Murphy, CEO. In response to the ever-growing industry appreciation and appetite for low code development, Kolba will help accelerate client adoption of genesis and its Low Code Application Platform.
The appointment of Kolba comes at a key time for both genesis and the industry. Having closed their second funding round in December 2019, genesis continues to grow both in terms of client and industry interest and organisational expansion. For the financial services industry, firms are operating in uncharted territory. Business continuity plans have been put to the test beyond expectation and leaders are reflecting on how best to shore up their organisations for what lies ahead. Firms are reviewing infrastructures, operating models and software applications to extract every possible ounce of operating efficiency. As a result firms are calling on genesis to help them address risk-ridden manual processes, identify opportunities for product development and harness the potential of end-to-end automation.
Kolba brings a wealth of financial technology experience in global, high-growth and blue-chip firms. He has spent the past 20 years leading enterprise-wide technology projects as both Chief Technology and Product Officer at OpenFin and, prior to that, as a Technology Director at Thomson Reuters, where he led the development of the Eikon App Studio.
In addition to his leadership role at FINOS, Kolba is also the co-founder and Chair of the FINOS FDC3 programme, an interoperability standard with over 100 participants from 40+ financial firms representing major sell-side, buy-side, and vendor firms across the industry.
Commenting on the appointment, Stephen Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of genesis, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick to the team. He brings a blend of industry insights, community engagement and capital markets expertise at a time when we are growing at an ever accelerating pace, which makes for an ideal fit, at an ideal time. We have made a number of strategic hires over the past months as the capital markets industry is truly awakening to the potential that low code development offers to help them deliver immediate operational efficiencies and reap commercial returns, at speed. ”
genesis is well positioned to help the capital markets community innovate at speed by delivering the genesis Low Code Application Platform as a Platform-as-a-Service [PaaS], a full self-service offering to empower clients to build their own solutions.
The platform democratises product design, enabling users to create products and solutions without having to write substantial lines of code, making the development of solutions much faster and much simpler. It is the only low code platform 100% dedicated to capital markets that is capable of supporting the industry requirements of building solutions that are highly resilient, scalable and performant, while integration with cloud technology provides agile solution delivery.
Nick Kolba, added: “I am incredibly excited to join genesis as Global Head of Platform and lead the low code revolution in capital markets. I look forward to working with the genesis leadership team to deliver a fully self-service PaaS that empowers the capital markets community to address business priorities and solve operational challenges. The rapid time to market unlocked by low code development is even more critical at this moment, as firms look to respond with agility to the changing market environment.”
The appointment follows genesis joining FINOS to advance collaboration in financial services by fostering adoption of open source, open standards, and collaborative software development practices.