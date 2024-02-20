Genesis Bank And Fiserv Partner To Strengthen Small Businesses In Local Communities - Program Designed To Support Small Businesses In Low-To-Moderate Income Neighborhoods With Customized Access To Clover® Technology From Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, is partnering with Genesis Bank, one of only two diverse multiracial Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) in the country, to drive economic empowerment and create positive impact in local communities.

Beginning this month, small businesses located primarily in low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities served by Southern California-based Genesis Bank will have access to customized technology bundles. Specifically designed to address challenges faced by these businesses, the bundles will provide access to select Clover point-of-sale (POS) technology from Fiserv with no or low entry costs and significantly discounted subscription fees.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Fiserv to offer this low-cost retail solutions bundle to small- and mid-sized businesses,” said Stephen H. Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Bank. “As the underlying nature and complexity of technology continues to evolve, gaining access to advanced POS systems has become essential for businesses to effectively operate, compete, and grow. Genesis Bank recognizes cost burden as being a significant barrier to gaining access to such essential technology, especially for the diverse small business owners and entrepreneurs that have historically been underserved. Accordingly, we believe this affordable Clover offering will further support our mission to make an impact in the diverse, entrepreneurial LMI communities we serve across Southern California, extending our collective reach into those businesses in need of such essential technology.”

“The best way to help small businesses is to meet them where they are, and many of our MDI clients are already there,” said Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. “By partnering with Genesis Bank, we can support their growth and help maximize their impact by providing critical financial technology resources to the businesses that play a meaningful role in creating the vibrant and entrepreneurial communities that comprise Southern California, the second largest and most diverse demographic in the U.S.”

The popular Clover point-of-sale and business management system from Fiserv enables small- and mid-sized businesses to accept payments and run their business, while also offering capabilities to enhance customer experience and streamline operations. Small businesses interested in learning more about accessing Clover with no entry costs can visit https://www.mygenesisbank.com/cloverbundle.