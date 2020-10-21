Genesis Appoints Martin Sreba As Global Head Of Strategic Accounts

Genesis, the global financial markets software firm has appointed sales and product strategist, Martin Sreba as Global Head of Strategic Accounts.
In this new role, Sreba will be responsible for the firm’s global strategic accounts. Financial firms are keen to unlock opportunities for growth and also address the risk-ridden workflows ripe for automation. Sreba will work in partnership with clients to identify digitisation priorities, and by accelerating adoption of Genesis Low-Code Application Platform he will empower firms to build scalable, secure and resilient solutions at a fraction of the normal software development time. In addition, Sreba will support Genesis in further extending its footprint in the investment management space to meet the increasing demand for technology.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Genesis, having trebled growth in 2020 and recently announcing a strategic investment from Citi to leverage Genesis’ Low-Code Application Platform (LCAP) to drive key innovation priorities.
Sreba brings a wealth of experience as a product strategist and in growing businesses. A highly respected leader in the financial software and services industry known for the global expansion of SS&C Advent. During his 18 year tenure he rose to Global Head of Product Strategy and Sales, responsible for business growth and product direction for various portfolio management solutions, including Geneva, the most widely leveraged investment management system in the alternative industry.
Across the industry, firms have been forced to adapt to remote working practices while still under pressure to digitise and deliver returns to clients. In response, firms’ awareness is growing of the significant advantages that Genesis LCAP can bring to overhaul legacy processes, mitigate risk and ultimately increase business workflow efficiencies and drive down cost.
The platform is an enterprise offering uniquely positioned with the extensive Genesis Application Library of pre-built solutions to help the financial markets address a spectrum of challenges. It is the only low-code platform built entirely for the specific requirements of the financial markets and is capable of delivering both the simple Business Process Management (BPM) workflows as well as extending to the specific and often complex use cases such as electronic trading, handling real-time data distribution with low latency and high throughput in a performant and secure environment.
Stephen Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis, said: “I am delighted to welcome Martin to the team. His pedigree as an industry trailblazer, launching and successfully growing products will be invaluable as we support the digitisation imperatives of our global strategic clients. This year alone we have trebled growth which makes the timing of Martin’s appointment ideal as we scale further to meet industry demand for our technology.”
“As the industry has been forced to adapt, Genesis LCAP provides the building blocks to address very specific functions and processes and integrate seamlessly into a firm’s core infrastructure on average 80% faster than building an application from scratch.”
Martin Sreba, Global Head of Strategic Accounts, said: “I am incredibly excited to join Genesis, such an innovative and forward-looking firm, long overdue in the financial technology space. The timing of bringing to market a platform as-a-service offering to the industry could not be more ideal, as many financial institutions still struggle with antiquated legacy applications, outdated internal workflows and the incurred technical debt of their third party vendors. I am looking forward to heading our Global Strategic Accounts, focusing on expanding and nurturing our key partnerships as well as looking into the future for new opportunities.”