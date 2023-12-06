GCEX Digital Prime Brokerage Releases Intuitive Interface For Easy Crypto-Fiat Conversions On Any Device

Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX (GCEX Group), a regulated digital brokerage that enables brokers, funds and professional traders to access deep liquidity has announced the release of effortless crypto-fiat conversions on any device with an intuitive interface – XplorSpot Lite.

GCEX will offer effortless on-ramp and off-ramp digital assets with just a few clicks wherever you are. Institutional and professional clients looking to convert between crypto and fiat will be able to benefit from swift and reliable withdrawals, execute immediate conversions and have easy access to review historical transactions. XplorSpot Lite can also access the full version of XplorSpot, GCEX’s crypto-native platform, that serves institutional investors to streamline processes and operate more efficiently through a secure platform 24/7 on any device.

Commenting on this launch, Michael Aagaard, Managing Director at GCEX “XplorSpot Lite is a testament to how GCEX continues to develop proprietary technology in response to the feedback from crypto institutional clients. The platform delivers an extremely easy-to-use interface for conversions to make the process intuitive, fast and efficient.”

Lars Holst, Founder & CEO, GCEX commented, “This is the time to join the crypto space and our proprietary technology solutions now make it easier for institutional clients to manage their requirements to capitalise on market movements.”

GCEX Group enables institutional and professional clients to access deep liquidity in FX and CFDs on digital assets, as well as digital assets spot trading and conversion, and offers a broad range of Forex brokerage and crypto-native technology solutions – XplorDigital. XplorDigital includes the firm’s plug-and-play solutions, ‘Crypto in a Box’ and ‘Broker in a Box’ and comprises of technology-agnostic platforms covering regulation, regulated custody solutions, staking solutions, safety of funds, tier 1 and deep liquidity, connectivity to the biggest price makers, advanced risk management, and innovative technology partnerships.

Headquartered in London, with multiple offices across the globe, GCEX is regulated by the UK’s FCA, registered with the Danish FSA as a VASP and currency exchange and has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider License by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. True Global Ventures are investors in GCEX.

For further information, please visit www.gc.exchange or LinkedIn