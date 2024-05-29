GCEX And DV Chain Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Institutional Crypto Liquidity

GCEX (GCEX Group), a regulated digital brokerage renowned for providing brokers, funds and professional traders with access to deep liquidity has partnered with DV Chain, a leading provider of liquidity and market-making services in the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. This collaboration will enable GCEX’s clients to benefit from DV Chain’s exceptional crypto liquidity offering, with even tighter spreads and reduced execution costs.

Through this partnership, GCEX will provide enhanced brokerage services for spot cryptocurrency transactions, delivering unparalleled access to deep liquidity through its professional 24/7 service. Designed specifically for institutional clients, this offering is accessible through GCEX’s crypto-native platform – XplorSpot – or via API, facilitating the wider adoption of digital assets across institutions and professional traders.

Michael Aagaard, Managing Director, GCEX commented, “We are thrilled to expand our liquidity offering in digital assets through our partnership with DV Chain, one of the most advanced, globally recognised crypto market makers. As demand for deep liquidity in digital assets from institutional clients continues to rise, this partnership reinforces GCEX’s position as a leading regulated brokerage, delivering superior global crypto CFDs liquidity.”

Michael Rabkin, Global Head of Business Development, DV Chain commented, “We are excited to be working with GCEX, a leading global crypto brokerage, to enhance liquidity for their institutional clients. This collaboration allows us to bring our advanced crypto liquidity solutions to a broader audience, helping provide tighter spreads and reduced execution costs. Together with GCEX, we are committed to supporting the growing demand for efficient and reliable digital asset trading."

GCEX Group empowers institutional and professional clients to access deep liquidity in CFDs on digital assets and FX, alongside spot trading and conversion of digital assets. The company also offers a comprehensive range of Forex brokerage and crypto-native technology solutions under its XplorDigital suite. XplorDigital features innovative plug-and-play solutions, ‘Crypto in a Box’ and ‘Broker in a Box’ which encompass technology-agnostic platforms addressing regulation while covering regulated custody solutions, staking solutions, safety of funds, tier 1 and deep liquidity, connectivity to the biggest price makers, advanced risk management, and innovative technology partnerships.

Headquartered in London, with multiple offices across the globe, GCEX is regulated by the UK’s FCA, registered with the Danish FSA as a VASP and currency exchange and has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider license by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. True Global Ventures are investors in GCEX.

For further information, please visit www.gc.exchange or LinkedIn.