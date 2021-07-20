Gas Transmission Tariffs: ACER Publishes Recommendations On Tariff Multipliers For Non-Yearly Products

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today a Recommendation, addressed to national regulatory authorities (NRAs), on setting the level of multipliers used for the calculation of gas transmission tariffs applied to non-yearly capacity products.
Multipliers are used to calculate the reserve prices of quarterly, monthly, daily and within-day gas capacity products, and they have an impact on network users’ booking strategies.
The Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff structures provides that the maximum level of multipliers for daily and within-day products could be reduced by 1 April 2023.
What are the main recommendations?
After carrying out a public consultation and a careful assessment, ACER is of the view that the multiplier ranges used to calculate the reserve prices of daily and within-day capacity products should not be narrowed. However, the Agency recommends to NRAs to better substantiate their decisions regarding high daily and within-day multipliers, taking into account the specificities of each interconnection point.
NRAs of Member States connected by transmission pipelines should also better coordinate their decisions when setting multipliers in combination with seasonal factors.