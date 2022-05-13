Gas Tariffs Reports: ACER Recommends To The Austrian National Regulatory Authority To Further Justify The Application Of The Proposed Commodity Tariffs

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today its second report on the implementation of the European Union Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas (NC TAR) for the Austrian transmission system.

The report focuses on the introduction of a commodity tariff, which aims at allocating the costs resulting from the recent increase in energy prices taking place in 2021-22 and forecasted for 2023-24. Transmission system operators’ (TSOs) networks require energy to run compressor stations, and the prices of both electricity and gas have increased, compared to the initial estimates made by the national regulatory authority (NRA) in 2020. As a consequence, the Austrian NRA, E-Control, is consulting on the possibility to introduce a commodity charge by 1 June 2022.

What are ACER’s recommendations?

ACER recommends to E-Control to further justify why the proposed commodity tariffs should be applied before the end of the on-going tariff period, which concludes in 2024. Such changes should take place only exceptionally.

Read more on ACER's recommendations.