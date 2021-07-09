Gary Hughes To Retire From Sinara - Hamish Adourian To Serve As Interim Head Of Sales And Marketing

Sinara Consultants are today announcing the retirement of Gary Hughes, its Sales & Marketing director.
Hughes served in his role from 2003, overseeing sales and marketing strategy and operations at Sinara, helping build steady, profitable growth and durable partnerships with some of the world’s leading exchanges and financial institutions.
Sinara founding director Phil Bain says: “Gary has been an integral part of Sinara for many years and is well-known and trusted by all our customers and colleagues across the industry. He has provided the company with excellent sales leadership, deep industry knowledge, and his advice and guidance are well embedded in the business. I’d like to thank Gary for all his contribution towards the ongoing success of Sinara, and on behalf of all the directors and staff, I wish him a very happy retirement.”
Following Hughes’ retirement, Sinara are also announcing the appointment of Hamish Adourian as their new interim Head of Sales and Marketing.
Bain continues: “Hamish has been with Sinara for 15 years and worked closely with Gary. He shares his commitment to building strong customer relationships, understanding the needs and ambitions of our clients in the financial markets, and delivering valuable technology solutions to meet these goals. He brings an excellent combination of market and technical knowledge, as well as a practical understanding of the complex software systems for which Sinara is known.”
Adourian will be reporting to the board of directors and will be responsible for sales and marketing operations, as well as continuing to champion the SinaraTLC initiative, which has resulted in Sinara investing in a new suite of software components for processes across the trading lifecycle.
Adourian remarks: “I’m delighted to be taking on this role and thank the board for their confidence. There is plenty to do as we expand our team and bring Sinara’s skillset to building an exciting new generation of software for our customers in the global financial markets.”