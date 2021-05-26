G Rent S.p.A. Lists On AIM Italia

-
Ninth listing of 2021 on Borsa Italiana’s AIM Italia
-
G Rent S.p.A. brings total number of companies listed on Borsa Italiana’s AIM Italia to 143
-
G Rent S.p.A raises €3,3 million with listing
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates G Rent S.p.A. on its listing on Borsa Italiana’s AIM Italia.
G Rent S.p.A. is an SME operating in the sector of hospitality for luxury real estate, with dedicated services for private and corporate clients to deal, in full outsourcing, with real estates and property portfolios designed for short renting.
G Rent S.p.A. represents the ninth listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on AIM Italia to 143.
In the placement phase G Rent S.p.A. raised €3.3 million. The free float at the time of admission is 17.86% and the capitalisation is €18.3 million.
Emiliano Di Bartolo, Founder, Shareholder and CEO of G Rent S.p.A., said: "The milestone reached today makes us very proud and comes after a journey in which we could show the market the peculiarity of our business model, the aspiration for growth and the goals for the future. We are very satisfied of the response received from the investors which showed us to believe in our company. We are believe that the bell ring here today is the starting point to move forward with our growth process: opening up to the market allows us to garner more capital useful to consolidate our market leadership to become a point of reference in Italy and abroad in the segment of the short renting of luxury real estate."
Caption: Emiliano Di Bartolo, Founder, Shareholder and CEO of G Rent S.p.A and Antonio Ferrara, Vice Presidente of G Rent S.p.A. rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.
G Rent S.p.A. Established in 2019, G Rent S.p.A. (operating under the brand Gabetti Short Rent) is a proptech company active in the hospitality sector of luxury properties. The company operates through two lines of business: Gabetti Short Rent - Luxury Houses which offers services dedicated to private clients for the management in full outsourcing of high quality properties for short rent and Gabetti Short Rent - Corporate Houses with an offer for investors and developers for the management in full outsourcing of packages of real estate units for short, medium and long rent for customers who move for business reasons. Gabetti Short Rent is unique in the field of Property Managers, having as its core business the short rent of luxury properties, with an average market value of around 2.5 million euro per unit and an average ticket of around 7,000 euro/week.