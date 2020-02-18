FXCM Pro Announces Liquidity Distribution Partnership With Your Bourse

FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange and CFD trading, announced that FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the business, build a partnership with Your Bourse, a technology company providing liquidity aggregation and risk management platform for MT4/MT5 brokers with hosting in Equinix data centres.
Through the combination of FXCM liquidity and Your Bourse technology, this partnership will allow FXCM clients to access FXCM liquidity through Your Bourse’s Liquidity Hub. With the growing demand for improved low-latency solutions and the drive to reduce costs, this partnership will allow FX and CFD brokers to optimise their processes.
Mario Sanchez, Managing Director & Global Head of FXCM Pro, commented: “Today’s priorities for FX and CFD Market Participants are focused around cost saving opportunities as well as execution efficiency. Through partnering with Your Bourse, FXCM clients will have one of the latest innovative technology, able to enjoy greater flexibility while accessing multi-asset liquidity, as well as allowing MT4/MT5 traders to experience a host of low latency solutions at a reduced cost.”
Andrey Vedikhin, Your Bourse CEO, commented on the partnership: “We are excited to add FXCM to our network of liquidity providers and thus allow more brokerages to get access to FXCM multi-asset liquidity at an affordable cost. Clients will also benefit from the low-latency connection with an opportunity to reduce the execution speed even further by utilising a cross-connect between FXCM and Your Bourse infrastructure hubs in Equinix data centres (LD4, LD5, NY4, NY5, CH1, HK1, TY, and FR2).”