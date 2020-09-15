FXCM Expands Trading Offering With Volatility Index CFDs

FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services is today announcing the addition of Volatility Index CFDs to its range of available trading instruments.
In tracking the future volatility of the markets, rather than the stock prices themselves, the Volatility Index CFD now provide FXCM’s clients with the opportunity to profit directly from the unprecedented market swings seen today irrespective of which way the market is heading.
With the ticker symbol VOLX, aka “Volatility Index”, the product has the recently launched CBOE Mini VIX™ Future as the underlying asset. VOLX uses the price of options on the S&P 500 and estimates how volatile those options will be between the current date and the option’s expiration date. The new CFD expires monthly in conjunction with the underlying future and then restarts on the new front contract.
FXCM’s customers can purchase micronized VOLX CFDs at 1/10th of the size of the mini VIX™ or 1/100th of the standard VIX™ Future. Along with the smaller sizing the majority of FXCM’s clients can benefit from 10:1 leverage* (5:1 for ESMA regulated clients), significantly reducing the cost of entry.
Through offering contracts on a fractional basis, FXCM’s investors are given more control over how much risk they wish to take on, and how much money they are willing to spend, on a monthly basis.
* Leverage: Leverage is a double-edged sword and can dramatically amplify your profits. It can also just as dramatically amplify your losses. Trading foreign exchange/CFDs with any level of leverage may not be suitable for all investors.