Fusion Risk Management Named Leader In Operational Risk Management And Business Continuity Management In G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report - Company Receives Additional Recognition As A High Performer In The Enterprise Grid

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced it was named a Leader in two categories of the G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report. Fusion received Winter Grid Report badges as a Leader in operational risk management and business continuity management.

The G2 2023 Winter Grid Report ranks technology platforms based on verified customer satisfaction reviews. Fusion was recognized across three categories with scores of 4.5 out of 5 from its customers, a testament to Fusion’s intense focus on delivering best-of-breed products and white glove customer service to help its clients remain resilient through disruption.

Fusion’s G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report placements include:

Leader and Momentum Leader in the Business Continuity Management grids, ranking Fusion #1 overall

ranking Fusion #1 overall Leader in the Operational Risk Management grid

“Fusion is honored to be recognized for its outstanding performance across business continuity management and operational risk management on the G2 Winter 2023 Grid,” said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. “This recognition is even more special as it is based on customer feedback and reflects our steadfast commitment to innovation and customer service. Ongoing global geopolitical challenges continue to show us that the need for operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management has never been greater. Fusion is committed to continue working with our global customers to foster a more resilient future.”

This is the latest accolade awarded to Fusion for its innovative and market-leading Fusion Framework® System™. The platform allows firms to evaluate all aspects of operational resilience, including risk management, IT (information technology) and security risk management, crisis and incident management, business continuity and disaster recovery, and third-party risk management. Fusion’s out-of-the-box capabilities empower firms to efficiently aggregate risk assessment information for accurate risk reporting and control monitoring across the organization, building a culture of resilience as a guiding North Star and enabling clients to go beyond reacting to ongoing threats to more proactively managing their resilience posture.

The G2 Grid reports are based on verified customer satisfaction across six categories. Fusion customers expressed their high level of satisfaction with Fusion on G2 – illustrated by the platform’s 8.8 score for quality of support and 8.6 score for ease of use. To read Fusion’s current reviews or to write your own review, visit Fusion’s G2 reviews page: https://www.g2.com/products/fusion-framework-system/reviews.