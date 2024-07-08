Fund Channel Strengthens Its KYC/AML Capabilities By Integrating Finologee’s KYC Manager

Fund Channel, leading B2B fund distribution platform jointly owned by Amundi and CACEIS announce it enhanced its KYC/AML (Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering) capabilities through a partnership with Finologee. Thanks to the collaboration, a digital onboarding tool will be jointly developed to complete the oversight services offer.

Fund Channel will integrate Finologee’s KYC Manager, a compliance platform for digital client data and risk management to further streamline and automate onboarding process, optimize connectivity with end customer, front-office and compliance departments and ensure highest standards for regulatory adherence through a personalized customer experience.

“We are glad to collaborate with Finologee as we are always looking to reinforce our KYC/AML capabilities,” said Regis Veillet, Head of Business Development Fund Channel. “The integration of KYC Manager exemplifies a proactive approach to strengthen our platform's single-entry point for AML/KYC and distribution due diligence. We aim at digitalizing our service for the benefit of our clients and ultimately simplify the process with a secured operational flow”.

"Finologee’s KYC Manager simplifies internal processes, and assists to efficiently meet regulatory obligations in fund distribution. Additionally, it enables Fund Channel to provide a “KYC Managed Services” offering in the future”. We are excited about this cooperation," said Jonathan Prince, CSO and co-founder at Finologee.