BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGIU_USA_468x60

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to Jail As Bail Revoked Before Fraud Trial

Date 11/08/2023

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had his bail revoked by a U.S. federal judge ahead of his fraud trial. The decision was made following the prosecutors' allegations of witness tampering by the indicted founder.

 

The announcement of the bail revocation was made by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan during a hearing in Manhattan. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan requested Bankman-Fried's imprisonment during a hearing on July 26 after claiming that he shared personal writings of his former romantic partner with a journalist from The New York Times.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg