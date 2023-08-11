FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to Jail As Bail Revoked Before Fraud Trial

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had his bail revoked by a U.S. federal judge ahead of his fraud trial. The decision was made following the prosecutors' allegations of witness tampering by the indicted founder.

The announcement of the bail revocation was made by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan during a hearing in Manhattan. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan requested Bankman-Fried's imprisonment during a hearing on July 26 after claiming that he shared personal writings of his former romantic partner with a journalist from The New York Times.